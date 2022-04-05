176th Wing to showcase rescue aircraft, aircrew and maintainers at Great Alaska Aviation Gathering

Arctic Guardians of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing will showcase one of its rescue aircraft during the Great Alaska Aviation Gathering at the Warren “Bud” Woods Palmer Municipal Airport May 7 and 8.



A 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II is scheduled to arrive at the Palmer Municipal Airport May 6.



The Combat King is an extended-range version of the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft. Its mission is to support personnel-recovery operations, which include airdrop, airland, helicopter air-to-air refueling and forward area ground refueling missions.



Accompanying the aircraft will be personnel from the 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 176th Wing recruiters. The recruiting team will be available to answer questions about job opportunities and will have a virtual-reality flight simulator set up at the aircraft.



“We look forward to The Great Alaska Aviation Gathering each year,” said Alaska Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Anthony Stratton, 176th Wing commander. “As Alaskans serving Alaskans, this is an incredible opportunity to network with our aviation partners and to share the mission of the 176th Wing.”



DETAILS:



What: 176th Wing HC-130J Combat King II rescue aircraft aircrew and maintenance interviews at the Great Alaska Aviation Gathering.



When: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 7 and 8.



Where: Palmer Municipal Airport. Meet Maj. Chelsea Aspelund at the HC-130J aircraft.



How: Interested reporters, please RSVP to Maj. Chelsea Aspelund at (603) 748-1774 by 4:30 p.m. on May 6.

