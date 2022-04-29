20th chief of U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps visits WRNMMC

Photo By Bernard Little | Touting it as one of her stops on the 75th anniversary tour for the U.S. Army Medical...... read more read more Photo By Bernard Little | Touting it as one of her stops on the 75th anniversary tour for the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps (SP), Army Col. (P) Deydre Teyhen, the 20th chief of the SP corps, visited with corps members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center April 29. see less | View Image Page

Touting it as one of her stops on the 75th anniversary tour for the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps (SP), Army Col. (P) Deydre Teyhen, the 20th chief of the SP corps, visited with corps members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center April 29.

The Army Medical Specialist Corps consists of commissioned officers who hold professional degrees and serve as clinical dietitians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and physician assistants, serving around the globe and at all echelons of the Army.

During her stop at WRNMMC, Teyhen, who earned her bachelor’s degree in sports science from Ohio Wesleyan University, her master’s degree in physical therapy from the U.S. Army-Baylor University, and her doctoral degree in physical therapy from the Baylor University, discussed the future of the SP corps with those in its ranks.

“We’ve come so far in a relatively short period of time. What you guys do is so important and is being valued so much that doors are continuing to be opened. We’re the only [Army] corps growing. With all of the restructuring in military medicine, we’re growing pretty quickly. It’s going to take us until 2030 to hit the growth to meet the Army’s new needs because it’s hard to produce OTs, PTs, dietitians and PAs. So when we say, ‘This is the decade of the SP corps,’ it’s about all of those exciting things happening because you guys have always done the really hard work,” Teyhen said.



“We’re a corps of significance,” Teyhen continued. “What makes our corps unique and such a good time to be in the SP corps, is everyone is realizing to get people to a state of health, your AOCs [area of concentrations] are in demand. For example, from a nutrition standpoint, we’ve known from an early time, ‘Food is thy medicine,’” She added this is why members of the SP corps are being embedded in units. This is really critical she explained because “the earlier you intervene [in providing care], the better it is.”

Because of the value of the SP corps and its proven record of significance and success, Teyhen said its members are now wanted in senior leadership positions.

The Army Medical Specialist Corps came into existence in 1947. It traces its roots back to the Women’s Army Specialist Corps, established by Public Law 80-36 on April 16, 1947. At that time, the corps included only women OT, PT and dietitian. Prior to that and beginning in World War I, OTs, PTs (formerly known as reconstruction aides) and dietitians served in the Army as civilians. Public Law 80-36 was amended in 1955, allowing commissioning of men into the corps and it was renamed the Army Medical Specialist Corps. In 1992, PAs were converted from warrant to commissioned officers and added to the corps’ skill inventory, contributing to the corps’ legacy of providing direct care to military beneficiaries and playing a key role in ensuring military medical readiness both on and off the battlefield.