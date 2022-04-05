Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabee Chief Michael Baxter Retires After Distinguished Career

    Seabee Chief Michael Baxter retires after distinguished career

    Photo By Matthew Stinson | Seabee Chief Michael Baxter (center) was recognized during a retirement ceremony held...... read more read more

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Story by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Chief Petty Officer Michael Baxter has retired after 21 years of dedicated service.

    CEC (SCW/EXW) Baxter’s years of service include tours with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five, as well as a three-year tour as an instructor at Seabee “A” School. He deployed nine times, including to Afghanistan, before joining NAVFAC Washington, Public Works Department Washington, in July 2019 as Senior Enlisted Adviser.

    “[Chief Baxter] has done a lot to leave us in good hands with the training he has given everyone, and that is the legacy he leaves behind” said Captain Eric J. Hawn, commanding officer, NAVFAC Washington, during a retirement ceremony held onboard the United States Naval Observatory. “I want to thank him and his wife, Aracely, and sons Thomas and Jonathan for their service and sacrifice.”

    “I want to thank my wife,” said CEC Baxter. “Throughout my deployments, I never had to worry about things at home. I will forever be grateful for everything my wife does. I also want to thank my Seabees. They come to work every day, positive and ready to work, no matter what the challenges are. It’s been a privilege to be your Chief.

    CEC Baxter has transferred from active duty to Fleet Reserve and has taken a position with M.C. Dean, Inc., out of Tysons Corner, Va.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 12:33
    Story ID: 419924
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: KING CITY, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabee Chief Michael Baxter Retires After Distinguished Career, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Seabee Chief Michael Baxter retires after distinguished career
    Seabee Chief Michael Baxter retires after distinguished career
    Seabee Chief Michael Baxter retires after distinguished career

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Seabees
    Navy
    Washington
    Maryland
    Civil Engineer Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT