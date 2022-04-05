Seabee Chief Michael Baxter retires after distinguished career

Chief Petty Officer Michael Baxter has retired after 21 years of dedicated service.



CEC (SCW/EXW) Baxter’s years of service include tours with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five, as well as a three-year tour as an instructor at Seabee “A” School. He deployed nine times, including to Afghanistan, before joining NAVFAC Washington, Public Works Department Washington, in July 2019 as Senior Enlisted Adviser.



“[Chief Baxter] has done a lot to leave us in good hands with the training he has given everyone, and that is the legacy he leaves behind” said Captain Eric J. Hawn, commanding officer, NAVFAC Washington, during a retirement ceremony held onboard the United States Naval Observatory. “I want to thank him and his wife, Aracely, and sons Thomas and Jonathan for their service and sacrifice.”



“I want to thank my wife,” said CEC Baxter. “Throughout my deployments, I never had to worry about things at home. I will forever be grateful for everything my wife does. I also want to thank my Seabees. They come to work every day, positive and ready to work, no matter what the challenges are. It’s been a privilege to be your Chief.



CEC Baxter has transferred from active duty to Fleet Reserve and has taken a position with M.C. Dean, Inc., out of Tysons Corner, Va.

