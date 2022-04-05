I am The 908th: Senior Airman Janay Cambridge

Senior Airman Janay Cambridge is a supply technician assigned to the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron.



“As a supply technician, we basically make sure everyone has the right training and deployment equipment,” said Cambridge. “Anything anyone needs for deployment readiness or training, they come to us.”



When asked about a busy day at the 908th LRS, Senior Airmen Cambridge said, “Well, I’ll use today as an example… we had Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives training, which means we’re helping everyone get their gas masks and training gear and making sure everything is turned in properly. And right now, we’re doing inventory, so we’re counting uniforms, boots, gloves and all of that.”



Cambridge was raised in a military family and was drawn to the Air Force after participating in Junior ROTC in high school. Cambridge chuckled when asked about what influenced her to join.



“It’s actually funny, my whole family is military and nursing fused together,” she said. “It opened me up to having a generous personality and caring about others.”



Growing up in a family of people dedicated to serving others was just part of her inspiration for joining the Air Force.



“My grandpa, he was U.S. Army,” she casually added. “He wanted me to make something out of myself.”



At the young age of 20, she is doing just that. She is working full time and in her sophomore year of nursing school at the University of Columbus, a topic that brings out her inner fire to make her grandpa proud.



“I want to be an ER nurse, but I don’t plan on stopping there,” she added. “I want to eventually get my doctorate in nursing.”



The young ambitious Airman said she can be found traveling or, “hanging around with the family to watch a movie,” Cambridge said. “Family is very important to me.”



And it’s that same family that Senior Airman Cambridge aims to make proud in all she does.



“For me personally, making my grandma and grandpa proud brings me such joy,” she said, remembering that both her grandparents served. “They did their 20 years, and were so excited when I joined.”



That commitment, both to the 908th LRS and to her own careers and ambitions, fueled by the dedication to her family’s legacy, make Senior Airmen Janay Cambridge a Reserve Citizen Airman who demonstrates the Air Force core values not only in uniform but in her everyday life as well.

