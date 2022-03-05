Exchange Giving Away $2,000 in Gift Cards for National Military Appreciation Month

Photo By Marisa Conner | May is National Military Appreciation Month, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | May is National Military Appreciation Month, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Subway are saluting two military shoppers with $2,000 in prizes. All through May, authorized shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to win one of two $1,000 Exchange gift cards see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – May is National Military Appreciation Month, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Subway are saluting two military shoppers with $2,000 in prizes.



Through May 31, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter to win one of two $1,000 Exchange gift cards.



“The Exchange is always looking to show its appreciation for our incredible military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Our shoppers are our heroes, and this sweepstakes is one more way to show them some love.”



For rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



The sweepstakes is part of the military exchanges’ salute to service members during May. Together, the exchanges embrace a Mission That Matters, delivering hard-earned benefits for every member of the military community.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



