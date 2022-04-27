Linebacker of the Week: A1C Brandon Ogle

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Ogle, a firefighter with the 36th Civil...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Ogle, a firefighter with the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, puts his equipment on at the fire station at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 27, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Ogle, a firefighter with the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 27, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Ogle came to Andersen AFB in 2021 as a firefighter. He works to complete his career field training on the job by performing tasks like inspections and preventative maintenance on equipment used by himself and his team, conducting aircraft hazardous operation standbys as well as salvage and overhaul operations.



“I love helping others,” Ogle said. “I’ve learned a lot about what it means to be a firefighter, as well as reaching out to do other things like volunteering and motivating others.”



In emergencies, Ogle protects people, property and the environment from fire and disasters through rescue, firefighting and hazardous material response services. He controls and extinguishes both aircraft and structural fires using a variety of tools and skills he’s learned throughout his young career.



“He has achieved an outstanding amount of dedication,” U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darien Gonzalez, a crew chief with the 36 CES, said. “He spends a majority of his time growing as a person, on duty and off duty, through training and volunteering.”



He connects with the local community through a variety of volunteer opportunities. Ogle helped raise $3,000 for the Salvation Army and has assisted in the removal of over 200 pounds of waste from local beaches.



Within the military community Ogle volunteers through the Airmen Against Drunk Driving program. This program is meant to reduce alcohol-related driving incidents by providing military affiliated personnel a safe form of transportation. He is also part of the Andersen Honor Guard, a volunteer unit that carries out official ceremonies such as parades, presenting colors and military funeral honors.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Ogle!