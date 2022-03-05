Navy Hospital Ship Departs for Pacific Partnership 2022

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2022) Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2022) Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) departs from Naval Base San Diego, May 3, marking the beginning of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) departed San Diego, May 3, marking the beginning of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22).



Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. The Pacific Partnership 22 team will work with host nation counterparts and regional partners to provide tailored medical, dental, and veterinary care and conduct bilateral engineering civic actions, and exchange information related to disaster response processes and procedures.



As part of PP22, Mercy and the mission team will conduct missions throughout Oceania and the Western Pacific. Typical Pacific Partnership events include the building of schools, medical and engineering expert exchanges, and host nation outreach events.



“Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that builds trust among nations to work efficiently together in preparing to respond in crisis,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Hank Kim, Pacific Partnership 22 mission commander.



“I look forward to exchanging experiences and expertise with our host and partner nations to collectively build skills that will last well after the mission.”



