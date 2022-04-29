USAICoE appoints new Senior Technical Advisor

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (April 29, 2022) – During a ceremony at Fitch Auditorium Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE), appointed Peter Don to the Defense Intelligence Senior Level (DISL) and the position of Senior Technical Advisor for Intelligence Training and Education.



The senior level (SL) category of the civilian Senior Executive Service (SES) includes high-level non-executive positions for experts in specialized fields.



“As a newly appointed USAICoE SES, Pete will direct the modernization of intelligence institutional and operational training to develop multi-domain capabilities within the [Military Intelligence] Corps,” said Hale. “This effort is critical for the Intelligence Warfighting Function, as it will affect every Soldier and the overall readiness of the Intelligence Corps.”



Don brings decades’ worth of experience in intelligence to the Senior Technical Advisor position. Before joining the civilian Senior Executive Service, he served over 30 years in the Army in tactical, operational, and strategic Army, joint, special operations, and U.S. interagency assignments.



From 2019 to 2020, Don served as Chief of Staff for USAICoE. Don retired from the Army in 2020 at the rank of Colonel following 30 years of service. He continued his career serving the Army as a senior civilian advisor for multi-domain intelligence and training at Fort Huachuca.



In his new position as Senior Technical Advisor, he is responsible for modernizing training by integrating emerging technologies into institutional and operational training in support of the Army’s military intelligence proponent.



“Pete Don brings a wealth of experience and leadership to this new position,” said Jeffrey Jennings, Deputy Commanding General of USAICoE. “He is the driving force behind our effort to leverage technology we need to modernize education and training for Army Intelligence professionals both here at the school and at their units of assignment across the Army.”



Following his official appointment, the unfurling of his senior level flag, and taking the oath of office, Don thanked his family and coworkers.



“This journey is all about family,” he said. “For me, it’s always been about ‘Ohana and family, and team and family.”



Guests included Sierra Vista mayor Hon. Rick Mueller; Dr. Linda Denno, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Southern Arizona; Dr. Randy Groth, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Emeritus; and Dr. Gary Packard, Dean of the University of Arizona’s College of Applied Science and Technology and retired Air Force Brigadier General.

