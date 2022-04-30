Photo Essay: Fort McCoy CDC holds 'breakfast and a book' event for Month of the Military Child

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy family members participate in the "breakfast and a book" event April 8, 2022, at the Child Development Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The event was part of observing April as Month of the Military Child.

    Throughout the month, the Fort McCoy Child Development Center held many activities.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Wisconsin
    Child Development Center
    Month of the Military Child
    Fort McCoy

