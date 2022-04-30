Photo Essay: Fort McCoy CDC holds 'breakfast and a book' event for Month of the Military Child

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy family members participate in the "breakfast and a book" event April 8,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy family members participate in the "breakfast and a book" event April 8, 2022, at the Child Development Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was part of observing April as Month of the Military Child. Throughout the month, the Fort McCoy Child Development Center held many activities. (Photo courtesy of the Fort McCoy Child Development Center) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy family members participate in the "breakfast and a book" event April 8, 2022, at the Child Development Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The event was part of observing April as Month of the Military Child.



Throughout the month, the Fort McCoy Child Development Center held many activities.



