Photo Essay: Celebrating Month of the Military Child at Fort McCoy

Lizzy and Shawn Tupper sing to children April 8, 2022, at the Fort McCoy Child Development Center as part of an event observing April as Month of the Military Child. They sang "Singing In The Rain" and other songs. The Department of Defense celebrates military children every April. There are more than 1.6 million military children who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents' service.

Lizzy and Shawn Tupper sing to children April 8, 2022, at the Fort McCoy Child Development Center as part of an event observing April as Month of the Military Child.



They sang “Singing In The Rain” and other songs. The Department of Defense celebrates military children every April.



There are more than 1.6 million military children who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents’ service.



