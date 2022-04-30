Significant military helicopter activity scheduled

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook departs from Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 27, 2009....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook departs from Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 27, 2009. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Francisco V. Govea II/Released) see less | View Image Page

Military rotary aircraft are scheduled to transport Soldiers during daylight hours on May 2 from Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho.



Weather permitting, multiple CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawks will transport Soldiers of the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry, 10th Mountain Division back to Fort Drum, New York in multiple iterations.



“Units from across the region use the facilities here at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site,” said Lt. Col. David Fabricius, range chief plans and operations officer. “The terrain here allows for unique training opportunities not available in many parts of the country.”



Consisting of over 11,000 acres, CEATS also serves as the home to the headquarters of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), as well as the headquarters and Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry (Mountain). The mission of the range is to provide equitable, effective and efficient management of CEATS resources to support force readiness and execution of federal, state and local missions while improving infrastructure and preserving the environment. They are tasked to support the training of Infantry Brigade Combat Teams in individual, team, and squad validation.



During the last two weeks of training at CEATS, the 4-31 light infantry battalion completed platoon validation exercises in preparation for their upcoming Joint Readiness Training Center rotation.