Brigadier General Niebel is in town!

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | Mike Largent, the Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point CEO, briefs U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen Andrew Niebel, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East (right), at the upcoming Roadhouse site at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 28, 2022. During this visit to the air station, Niebel visited multiple ongoing construction projects across the installation. This was Niebel"s second visit to Cherry Point as the MCIEAST commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page