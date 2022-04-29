U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew Niebel, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East, visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 28, 2022. During this visit, Niebel learned more on the progress of various ongoing construction projects around the air station.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 12:44
|Story ID:
|419624
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigadier General Niebel is in town!, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT