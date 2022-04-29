Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Niebel is in town!

    Brigadier General Niebel is in town!

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | Mike Largent, the Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point CEO, briefs U.S. Marine...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew Niebel, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East, visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 28, 2022. During this visit, Niebel learned more on the progress of various ongoing construction projects around the air station.

