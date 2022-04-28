Chef Andre Rush Headlines Exchange’s ‘Chief Chat’ in May

Courtesy Photo | #ChiefChat— @ChefAndreRush, @SamEckholm, Steve Hartman of @OnTheRoadCBS and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | #ChiefChat— @ChefAndreRush, @SamEckholm, Steve Hartman of @OnTheRoadCBS and @AspenKennedy share their stories with the military community this month! Catch up on previous episodes on YouTube and Spotify, and tune in LIVE Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Retired Army master sergeant-turned-celebrity chef Andre Rush headlines the May “Chief Chat” schedule.



“Chief Chat,” hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor, gives the military community a live opportunity to interact with celebrities who support those who serve.



Rush joins the chat May 17 to talk about his life in the military, his career as a White House chef and tips to stay healthy.



Sam Eckholm, Youtuber and influencer, kicks off the month on May 3. Eckholm, will join the Exchange’s social broadcast to discuss his passion for aviation and military technology and YouTube success.



“Chief Chat” welcomes CBS “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman on May 26. Hartman will discuss his journalism career and support for the military.



Actor Aspen Kennedy Wilson will close out the month May 31, giving a military-exclusive look at his experience filming “A Day to Die” and his role on the BET+ series, “Kingdom Business.”



“The May lineup of guests offers a variety of talented military supporters,” Osby said. “The Exchange is privileged to connect service members and their families big names who understand and honor the lifestyles of America’s heroes.”



Viewers can watch new interviews live Tuesdays or Thursdays at 11 a.m. Central on the Exchange’s Facebook page. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page.



Military fans can follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.



