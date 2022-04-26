Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter

    Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shelbie McKay, a transmission systems operator assigned to Marine Wing Control Squadron 28 (MWCS-28), was recognized and celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Havelock Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at the Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 26, 2022.

    This event is held to celebrate Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and Havelock community with their time and talent.

    McKay was nominated by her leadership for her contributions both on and off the installation. Spending her free time volunteering at numerous places and events, McKay has selflessly worked giving back to the Cherry Point community. She frequently volunteers at a food pantry, Havelock’s high school and elementary school, and various youth sports teams.

    "The Military Affairs Committee, our big focus is recognizing our military community and our service members here at Cherry Point and the impact you have," said Bruce Fortin, the Havelock MAC chairman. "Through volunteering, either here or in the community, it has a huge impact. We want to do our part to recognize that and encourage it."

