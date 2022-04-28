Phoenix Army recruiter recognized for lifesaving medical relief efforts

Photo By Alun Thomas | Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Beatty (left), recruiter, Gilbert Recruiting Station, Tempe...... read more read more Photo By Alun Thomas | Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Beatty (left), recruiter, Gilbert Recruiting Station, Tempe Recruiting Company, is joined for a photo by Jay Duncan (right), whose life Beatty helped save following a serious motorcycle accident, April 1. Beatty was recognized by the Gilbert Police Department at their First Quarter Awards Ceremony, April 27, for his rapid medical relief efforts in placing a tourniquet over Duncan’s badly wounded leg and helping reduce blood loss. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

GILBERT, Ariz. – Lifesaving medical efforts provided by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Beatty were recognized by the Gilbert Police Department at their First Quarter Awards Ceremony, April 27.



Beatty, recruiter, Gilbert Recruiting Station, Tempe Recruiting Company, was presented the Lifesaving Award by the department, for his efforts in assisting with an injured motorcyclist following a serious accident on April 1, 2022.



Following a company height and weight event, Beatty was returning home when a motorcycle was struck by a driver turning front of the motorcycle.



The motorcyclist, Jay Duncan, was hit with such force he flew into Beatty’s truck, popping his front tire. Beatty immediately got out of his truck with his first aid kit to ensure Duncan was okay.



“When I saw the accident happen my first reaction was surprise, especially to see someone get hit” Beatty said. “When the motorcycle came toward me and hit my truck the only thing on my mind was that someone was hurt and needed some help.”



Duncan was stuck under his motorcycle and Beatty noticed substantial bleeding coming from his leg. Beatty, along with another onlooker, pulled the motorcycle off Duncan and began rendering aid. They cut Duncan’s pant leg off to expose the wound and evaluate the trauma.



Beatty then placed a tourniquet above Duncan’s knee to control the bleeding, caused by his leg almost being severed from the accident, likely saving the individuals life from extreme blood loss.



Beatty stayed with Duncan until the paramedics and police arrived on the scene to ensure he remained conscious, and the bleeding was controlled.



“I relied on muscle memory from all the times I’ve trained with evaluating injuries, controlling bleeding, and applying a tourniquet,” Beatty added. “Other than that, I just tried to help keep the guy calm until the paramedics arrived and took over.”



Beatty’s actions were in keeping with the finest traditions of public service, said Officer James Lefler, Gilbert P.D., helping save the life of Duncan.



“This tourniquet saved the life of the victim … Beatty had no obligation to stop or render aid to the victim, but he took it upon himself to act,” Lefler said. “Had he not taken action when he did, there’s a high probability the victim would have bled to death.”



Properly applying a torniquet to a victim in a life-or-death emergency is far from a simple process, but Beatty’s Army training proved to be the difference, Lefler said.



“For those of you have not applied a tourniquet, it is an up close and personal event,” Lefler continued. “Not only does this demonstrate a high degree of character of Beatty of doing the right when nobody is looking, but it is also a credit to the U.S. Army, who trained (Sgt. 1st Class) Beatty in the art of wound care.”