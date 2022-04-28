USAMMC-K honors longtime employees with inaugural Order of the Phoenix award

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Marcus D. Perkins, right, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Marcus D. Perkins, right, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, and Sgt. Maj. Joel Lara-Baeza, left, present its first Order of the Phoenix awards to Chon, Un-hyang, and So, Chang-kyong during the USAMMC-K staff appreciation dinner April 9. The Order of the Phoenix awards were created to recognize a lifetime of service to the medical materiel center. Not pictured is the third recipient, Choe, Song-kyu. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Gahan) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea -- The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea has created its version of a lifetime achievement award, recognizing longtime standout employees who have helped the center continue to meet the medical materiel needs of customers throughout the Korean Peninsula.



By a workforce vote and leadership confirmation, three Korean nationals -- Chon, Un-hyang; Choe, Song-kyu; and So, Chang-kyong -- were selected as the inaugural winners of USAMMC-K’s Order of the Phoenix award.



“Our intent is to highlight those within the organization that have contributed a lifetime of service to USAMMC-K,” said Lt. Col. Marcus D. Perkins, commander of USAMMC-K. “The Phoenix symbolizes, like the organization, the continued rebirth of success USAMMC-K has through its people.”



So, a distribution facility specialist, called it an honor to be recognized.



“It was an honorable moment,” So said, especially as a senior employee with the responsibility of shepherding younger workers. “To be a senior at my work, it means having a bigger responsibility and showing a good precedence constantly to the junior.”



Perkins said the award was modeled after the C5ISR Hall of Fame, awarded by U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, which recognizes and memorializes former members of the C5ISR community who have made significant and enduring contributions to the enterprise, the Army and the nation.



C5ISR stands for Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.



USAMMC-K is a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, which reports to CECOM.



Sgt. Maj. Joel Lara-Baeza said the three recipients were recognized at USAMMC-K’s staff appreciation dinner in April.



“The inductees have played a monolithic role in the evolution and legacy of our organization, and have made significant contributions to their team,” Lara-Baeza said.



Through its dedicated workforce, USAMMC-K has continued its decades-long commitment to serve the medical materiel needs to support healthcare missions in Korea and throughout the Pacific Rim, Perkins said.



“USAMMC-K provides direct medical materiel support to theater medical forces, ensures and assists tactical units are integrated into the end-to-end medical supply chain and assists the combatant commands in health logistics support planning,” he said.