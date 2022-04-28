Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Dr. Daniel Tuckey

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | As April, the Month of the Military Child, ends, Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | As April, the Month of the Military Child, ends, Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrates Dr. Daniel Tuckey, our staff Pediatrician. Tuckey, a 1996 graduate of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, has over 13 years of service at the clinic providing medical care for our youngest patients. Prior to Cherry Point, he served in the Air Force on Active Duty for 11 years and then as a civilian for the Army at Fort Lee, Virginia, as the Chief of Pediatrics. He enjoys engaging with his young patients to hear their perspective on the world and credits his Christian faith as inspiration for his continued service aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. see less | View Image Page