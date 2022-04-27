111th ATKW Officer among female veterans honored by Pennsylvania Commission for Women during Women’s History Month

Photo By Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta | Maureen Weigl, Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs, and Pennsylvania Army...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta | Maureen Weigl, Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs, and Pennsylvania Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Laura A. McHugh, Pennsylvania Deputy Adjutant General - Army, pose for a photo with 21 women from across the commonwealth during an event hosted by the Pennsylvania Commission for Women to honor Pennsylvania’s female veterans in celebration of Women’s History Month inside Pennsylvania State Museum Auditorium March 31, 2022. The event honored 21 women representing every branch of the armed services for their brave service and selfless contributions to Pennsylvania and to the nation. (Courtesy photo provided by Natalie Kolb/Commonwealth Media Services) see less | View Image Page

On March 31, the Pennsylvania Commission for Women hosted an event to honor Pennsylvania’s female veterans in celebration of Women’s History Month. The event honored 21 women from across the commonwealth representing every branch of the armed services for their brave service and selfless contributions to Pennsylvania and to the nation.



Lt. Col. Angela McDonough, a medical administrative officer and dental officer with the 111th Medical Group, was one of those honored at the event, representing the 111th Attack Wing and the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.



“Tom and I are deeply grateful for and inspired by the strength, resilience, and pride, of the service of the women we are celebrating today,” said First Lady Frances Wolf, wife of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. “These valiant leaders have made great sacrifices to protect our commonwealth, our country, and our freedoms. It is important that we elevate their stories and accomplishments to express our appreciation and encourage the next generation of military women.”



McDonough, from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was originally commissioned as a lieutenant in 2001 with the United States Navy. She completed Officer Indoctrination School training in Rhode Island in 2001 and was assigned to Naval Hospital Great lakes in Illinois where she completed her general practice residency in dentistry. She served with the U. S. Marine Corps from 2002-2005. Her final assignment brought her back to Pennsylvania to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove Branch Health Clinic where she served until 2008. She transitioned from the Navy to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in 2009.



“At first it was just an honor to be nominated for this recognition by my previous Medical Group Commander, Col. Scott Coradi,” McDonough said. “But then to be chosen and recognized on a stage with such amazing women was quite the humbling experience. I was beyond proud to be able to represent the 111th Medical Group and 111th ATKW as my leadership has supported me through my career in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. I wouldn’t be where I am without their support along with all the women out there who have made the decision to devote their lives to the military.”



See the full story and the other women honored that day at the following link:

https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/pennsylvania-commission-for-women-to-honor-female-veterans-during-womens-history-month/



The Pennsylvania Commission for Women, which was created by Executive Order and consists of volunteer members, is responsible for advising the Governor on policies and legislation that impact women; supporting economic and civic opportunities for women; encouraging mentoring programs for girls and young women; identifying programs and opportunities for the benefit and advancement of women; and serving as a resource center for Pennsylvania women and girls.