Seat Donated to Aspiring Aerospace Engineers

Airmen from the 130th Airlift Wing donated a C-130 aircraft seat to aspiring aerospace engineers from Hurricane High School.



The seat came from a decommissioned C-130 E model. It was used as a training aid by the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron before moving to McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, from Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia.



The request was received and approved through The Office of the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. Aircraft Maintainers assigned to the unit inspected the seat and made minor repairs to ensure the safety of the students.



The students participate in the Southern Regional Education Board aerospace engineering program. The program is a certificate program that prepares students to enter college. Unlike a traditional career and technical education program, these students are in the preparatory phase to become engineers.



Around forty students are in the four-block program that gives students a foundation in aerospace engineering principles and utilizes three-dimensional printers, computer-driven laser cutters, computer-aided design software, and higher-level math.



Project one of the program tasks students with designing a seat to be used in a commercial aircraft. The students will use the E model seat as an example of a seat used for extended flight hours and multiple aircraft operators.



"The benefits for the students I feel is that the program gives students an incentive to take those courses," said William Dimsdale, the Hurricane High School program facilitator. "This aircraft seat we received today will go a long way to inspire future students in the program; we can't thank the Guard enough for this!"



Airmen delivered the seat from the 130th Airlift Wing on Tuesday, April 26th, and spoke to the class about the seat function and their experiences in the West Virginia Air National Guard. One of those individuals, Capt. Kory Williams is a graduate of Hurricane High School.



"It's always exciting to talk to people starting their journey into aviation and share your experiences and the things you wish you could have done different, "said Capt. Kory Williams, a C-130 J pilot. "These kids have a leg up from where I started, and I hope today we inspired them to continue on their joinery into the aviation industry."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 13:54 Story ID: 419460 Location: HURRICANE, WV, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seat Donated to Aspiring Aerospace Engineers, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.