Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air, earth, water, but especially fire

    Air, earth, water, but especially fire

    Photo By Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish | A local firefighter from the Green Valley Fire District fights a simulated residential...... read more read more

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Wing is continually enhancing the partnership between Davis-Monthan and the local community, but especially when it comes to fighting fire.

    Surrounding fire stations from the Tucson area partner with the Davis-Monthan Fire Department every few months to utilize the fire training grounds.

    “We get multiple agencies who usually come out; Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Tubac, Davis-Monthan and sometimes we have Silver Bell or the Air and Army National Guard firefighters,” said Joseph Brian, Green Valley and Drexel Heights Fire District training captain. “Since we don’t have our own training facilities, we use these training grounds to practice residential and commercial structure fire scenarios.”

    The relationship between both DM and nearby fire stations has proven to be positively impactful, ultimately strengthening the interoperability in the local first responder community.

    “The first time to meet each other isn’t during an emergency,” said Darren Felish, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of training. “In the last 45 days, the relationship between the base and the local community has proven invaluable when we dually responded to two on-base fires and one off-base fire.”

    DM has hosted 10 outside agencies and more than 400 personnel through the Regional Fire Training Center, resourcing these training grounds to complete auto extrication scenarios, live fire burns and the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course, to name a few.

    “We’re very appreciative of Davis-Monthan and the U.S. Air Force for letting us train out here,” said Brian. “Allowing us do this helps build teams that are going to perform efficiently and save lives.”

    “DM benefits greatly through community partnership with veteran civilian firefighters and departments from neighboring communities,” said Felish. “All agencies gain strategies and tactics from each other’s firefighting experiences, that ultimately can save a life.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 13:35
    Story ID: 419448
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air, earth, water, but especially fire, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Air, earth, water, but especially fire
    Air, earth, water, but especially fire
    Air, earth, water, but especially fire
    Air, earth, water, but especially fire
    Air, earth, water, but especially fire
    Air, earth, water, but especially fire
    Air, earth, water, but especially fire
    Air, earth, water, but especially fire
    Air, earth, water, but especially fire
    Air, earth, water, but especially fire
    Air, earth, water, but especially fire
    Air, earth, water, but especially fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighters
    Community Partnership
    355th Wing
    Davis-Monthan Fire Department
    Fire and Emergency Response
    Community Fire Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT