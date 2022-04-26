Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cordell Hull Lake reopens swim beaches

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 26, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach in Carthage, Tennessee, as well as Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, Tennessee, on Cordell Hull Lake have reopened as water conditions have returned to acceptable levels.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers at Cordell Hull Lake closed the beach abruptly April 19, 2022, due to elevated levels of Escherichia coli (E. Coli.). All other designated swimming areas at Cordell Hull Lake tested in the normal range and remained open.

    “Public health and safety are always our main concerns, so we routinely take water samples at all Corps of Engineers developed swimming areas,” said Cordell Hull Lake Park Ranger Spencer Taylor.

    The Nashville District routinely tests water quality throughout the recreation season at its designated beaches and swimming areas at all 10 lakes in the Cumberland River Basin. For more information about water quality in Tennessee, please visit https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/wr-water-resources/water-quality.html. For more information about water quality in Kentucky, please visit https://eec.ky.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water/Pages/default.aspx.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Cordell Hull Lake on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake/.)

