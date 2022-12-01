US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR ANNOUNCES FUNDING OPPORTUNITY TO HELP VETERANS AT RISK OF, OR EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS TO RETURN TO WORKFORCE

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced a funding opportunity for organizations to provide training and employing services to veterans combating homelessness.



Administered by the department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, the grants will fund projects across the country at a maximum of $500,000 annually, for a total of up to $1.5 million over a three-year performance period of performance.



The awards are part of the VETS’ Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program that assists military veterans to overcome obstacles that have led them to homelessness, and to reenter the workforce as a means of reducing homelessness. In the past year, the pandemic has made it more difficult for the homeless population of veterans.



HVRP awards grants on a competitive basis to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies and nonprofit organizations, tribal governments, and faith-based and community organizations. Through the services provided, veterans experiencing homelessness may learn occupational skills, attain apprenticeships or on-the-job training opportunities and receive job search and placement assistance.

