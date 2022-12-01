Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR ANNOUNCES FUNDING OPPORTUNITY TO HELP VETERANS AT RISK OF, OR EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS TO RETURN TO WORKFORCE

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Department of Labor

    WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced a funding opportunity for organizations to provide training and employing services to veterans combating homelessness.

    Administered by the department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, the grants will fund projects across the country at a maximum of $500,000 annually, for a total of up to $1.5 million over a three-year performance period of performance.

    The awards are part of the VETS’ Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program that assists military veterans to overcome obstacles that have led them to homelessness, and to reenter the workforce as a means of reducing homelessness. In the past year, the pandemic has made it more difficult for the homeless population of veterans.

    HVRP awards grants on a competitive basis to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies and nonprofit organizations, tribal governments, and faith-based and community organizations. Through the services provided, veterans experiencing homelessness may learn occupational skills, attain apprenticeships or on-the-job training opportunities and receive job search and placement assistance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 12:05
    Story ID: 419332
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR ANNOUNCES FUNDING OPPORTUNITY TO HELP VETERANS AT RISK OF, OR EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS TO RETURN TO WORKFORCE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veteran
    service member
    military spouse
    caregiver
    DOL VETS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT