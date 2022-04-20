DLA Aviation Logistics Operations Center employees give back to the local community through volunteerism

Photo By Catherine Hopkins | A team from Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Logistics Operations Center volunteered...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Hopkins | A team from Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Logistics Operations Center volunteered at Feed More in Richmond, Virginia, March 31, 2022. From left, Force Provider Jason Dickerson, Future Operations and Planning Specialist Josh Stanley, Current Operations and Readiness Specialist Eddy Murillo, Future Operations and Planning Specialist Michael Dickerson and Emergency Management Specialist Moses Williams all suited up to prepare meals for distribution to those in need in the local community. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Employees working within Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Logistics Operations Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, took time from their schedules for a team building event, volunteering at the Richmond Feed More facility in Richmond, Virginia, March 31.



ALOC Chief and team supervisor Kevin Ryan said the team of volunteers included Current Operations and Readiness Specialist Eddy Murillo, Force Provider Jason Dickerson, Future Operations and Planning Specialists Josh Stanley and Michael Dickerson, and Emergency Management Specialist Moses Williams.



Ryan said the team of volunteers prepared more than 1,100 meals the Feed More organization will distribute to those in need in the surrounding area.



“This team is always willing to step up to help. I can’t express how great this group is, and I am glad we can put together another collective effort that impacts something a little bigger than ourselves,” said Ryan. “We try to do some sort of event every couple of months, and now that COVID trends have improved, we are excited to see how we can build an even stronger team or help the community in some way.”



Ryan said he feels team events are an important part of the DLA Aviation culture, building internal camaraderie and leading to an even stronger set of core values.