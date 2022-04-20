Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Aviation Logistics Operations Center employees give back to the local community through volunteerism

    DLA Aviation Logistics Operations Center employees give back to the local community through volunteerism

    Photo By Catherine Hopkins | A team from Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Logistics Operations Center volunteered...... read more read more

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Story by Catherine Hopkins 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Employees working within Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Logistics Operations Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, took time from their schedules for a team building event, volunteering at the Richmond Feed More facility in Richmond, Virginia, March 31.

    ALOC Chief and team supervisor Kevin Ryan said the team of volunteers included Current Operations and Readiness Specialist Eddy Murillo, Force Provider Jason Dickerson, Future Operations and Planning Specialists Josh Stanley and Michael Dickerson, and Emergency Management Specialist Moses Williams.

    Ryan said the team of volunteers prepared more than 1,100 meals the Feed More organization will distribute to those in need in the surrounding area.

    “This team is always willing to step up to help. I can’t express how great this group is, and I am glad we can put together another collective effort that impacts something a little bigger than ourselves,” said Ryan. “We try to do some sort of event every couple of months, and now that COVID trends have improved, we are excited to see how we can build an even stronger team or help the community in some way.”

    Ryan said he feels team events are an important part of the DLA Aviation culture, building internal camaraderie and leading to an even stronger set of core values.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 09:56
    Story ID: 419304
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Aviation Logistics Operations Center employees give back to the local community through volunteerism, by Catherine Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    DLA Aviation Logistics Operations Center employees give back to the local community through volunteerism
    DLA Aviation Logistics Operations Center employees give back to the local community through volunteerism

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ALOC
    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation
    DLA Aviation
    people and culture
    DLA Aviation Logistics Operations Center
    Feed More Richmond Virginia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT