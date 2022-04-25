Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th AEW SAPR office to host “Step Forward” 5K

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    04.25.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A free 5K run is scheduled to kick off at 0600 on April 29 at the Main Gym on Al Dhafra Air Force Base. The first 300 participants to register are slated to receive a free t-shirt sporting the run’s theme of “Step Forward.”

    The event is hosted by the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office as one of the final events to cap off SAPR awareness and prevention month. Participants and volunteers can contact the SAPR office or scan the QR code found on fliers around the base.

    “This month’s theme is to ‘Step Forward,’ ” said Meghan Root, the 380th AEW’s sexual assault response coordinator, “We are asking folks to ‘Step Forward’ to support survivors of sexual assault, to get and give consent, to prevent assaults from happening and to set and respect boundaries. It’s all on the shirt for the 5K.”

    Other scheduled events service members can join in support of SAPR awareness month are a barbecue starting at 1700, April 27, and “Yoga for All” starting at 1900, April 30 in the Main Gym.

    This work, 380th AEW SAPR office to host “Step Forward” 5K, by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

