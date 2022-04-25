Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District attends Safe Boating Week Proclamation ceremony

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District in partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Coast Guard Auxiliary attended a Safe Boating Week Proclamation ceremony where Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson declared May 22-27 as Safe Boating Week in the Natural State.

    The proclamation states that it is essential for boating enthusiasts to recognize the importance of taking certain safety precautions, including always wearing life jackets and never operating a boat under the influence of alcohol.

    With high water levels across the state, and with more rain in the forecast, boaters should exercise extreme caution. Please remember to take a safe boating course, file a float plan, slow down and always tell someone where you are going.

    TAGS

    #watersafety #safeboatingweek

