Nashville District names Acevedo Employee of the Month for October 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 12, 2022) – Omar Acevedo, a project manager in the Project Delivery section, is named U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for October 2021. He is recognized primarily for his efforts as a cost engineer on the emergency response team, after the August 2021 flood across Humphreys County.

Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, Nashville District commander, announced Acevedo’s selection in a district-wide email stating, “Like many of you, [Omar] ignored the discomfort and long hours, and just leaned into the effort, understanding the urgency and importance of what we do!!”

Acevedo has worked as a civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 13 years. He served 11 years as a cost engineer in the Nashville District, and now serves as a project manager.

Following the devastating August flash flood, an Emergency Operations Team was assembled to assist Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in assessing the damage. A critical position on the team is the cost engineer, whose primary mission is providing quality cost estimates for construction projects. Mission Manager Jamie James, tasked with creating the team, asked Acevedo to join as the cost engineer, “knowing his skills in that discipline.”

Acevedo is no stranger to disaster relief. Since 2011, Acevedo has worked on emergency response teams providing support for the devastating tornados in Alabama, Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic Ocean, and the immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic across the Nashville District.

Seeing the damages at Waverly Elementary and Junior High School affected Acevedo, “The flood dragged a double trailer 100 yards from the foundation. My oldest [child] just started Kindergarten. It really touched home for me. This could have been her school.” Omar readily accepted and immediately mobilized in support of the mission, recalling, “The students and school faculty have had a lot of challenges to face this past year, from virtual learning due to COVID-19, and now relocating due to losing their schools. It served as motivation for me to try my best in getting my work done as quickly as possible so the students can return to their ‘normal’ life.”

The Emergency Operations Team consisted of five engineers. Each engineer collected and compiled data, passing their findings onto Acevedo. He collects their data and combines it with his own inventory of damaged items, including equipment, cabinets, flooring, doors, and exterior improvements. Reflecting on the process, James states, “Omar was instrumental in the performance of damage assessments and cost estimates by participating in the inspection and documentation of the damage, coaching his teammates on the information needed for the cost estimates, and reviewing potential relocation sites for the schools.”

Acevedo developed working relationships with staff members of the Humphreys county school board and school system to ensure a timely and accurate flow of information. He also cultivated relationships with the Walla Walla District, responsible for reviewing estimates for FEMA, to ensure the accuracy of the reports he was generating. He spent, “extra hours ensuring the estimates were correct. He held meetings with each team member to go over their findings and ensure he had all the data needed, continuing to coach and focus members on the intent of the assessments,” recalls James.

Due to Acevedo’s commitment to professionalism and quality, the emergency operations team completed their assessments ahead of the FEMA deadline. However, Acevedo recognizes the collective efforts of his teammates, “My work in Waverly couldn’t have been accomplished without the help and support of my team members who were key in the success of the mission.”

Adding to the challenge of providing emergency support in Waverly, Acevedo simultaneously wore his project management hat and began standing up the Ohio River low flow study. Acevedo will manage this multi-district effort to examine the fluctuation in Ohio River levels during the year and look for operational changes or coordination methods to level-out those peaks and valleys as much as possible.

Lt. Col. Sahl says, “Omar’s dedication, tenacity, and expertise helped provide useful decision-making data and furthered our reputation of excellence!! His work and attitude have been exemplary and reflect only the best upon himself and the Nashville District.”

Asking Omar his thoughts on this award, his response is a humble recognition of the collective efforts of his team and his community. “It means a lot to me for being recognized as EOM, especially out of so many great team members I work alongside within LRN that work just as hard every day without expecting anything in return. To be recognized with this award during the month of my birthday and Hispanic Heritage Month makes it even more special.”





