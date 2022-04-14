“Quarterhorse” Medics conduct blood transfusion training

Photo By Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto | U.S. Army Sgt. Hansen de Spirlet, a medic assigned to 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto | U.S. Army Sgt. Hansen de Spirlet, a medic assigned to 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division prepares a saline bag during a blood transfusion training at Trzebien, Poland, April 14, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera) see less | View Image Page

TRZEBIEN, Poland – Massive hemorrhaging remains the number one cause of death on the battlefield. For this reason, medics assigned to the 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted blood transfusion training here earlier this month.



Medical Soldiers assigned to “Quarterhorse” performed autologous blood transfusions as part of a walking blood-bank training exercise, using blood transfusion kits, in which the vital fluid is extracted from a patient and then replaced.



“This is a lot like our version of a live-fire exercise,” said U.S. Army Capt. Craig Roberts, a physician’s assistant assigned to the 1-4 Cav. “Everything was done with safe procedures, we made sure that the right blood goes to the right patient and everyone got the chance to get familiar with the equipment.”



Training like this is not very common, according to Roberts. It is more commonly conducted by special operations forces, so it takes a while to get to regular units.



“I think it was a great opportunity for our Soldiers to get this training,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dalton Jackson, a medic assigned to the 1-4 Cav. “This is the next step of training to become proficient and make sure the entire team gets back home in a combat situation.”



“This is one of the best training we could get in terms of combat casualty care,” said U.S. Army Spc. Brycen Fullerton, a medic assigned to 1-4 Cav and a patient who had blood drawn during the training. “It’s awesome seeing it be implemented in our formation.”



Before starting student-to-student training, Soldiers also received a live demonstration, featuring U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richard Montcalm, commander of “Quarterhorse.”



