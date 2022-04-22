Fort Hunter Liggett recognized Earth Day during a community event hosted by DPW and the Fort Hunter Liggett environmental team on April 22, 2022. Attendees had the pleasure of learning about Fort

Hunter Liggett's energy, waste, and water resiliency, sustainability projects, and even had the opportunity to gain insight on how to lead a more earth-friendly lifestyle.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 01:29 Story ID: 419142 Location: JOLON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hunter Liggett celebrates Earth Day, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.