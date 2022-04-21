Conquering the Iron Squad Competition through motivation

Photo By Sgt. Tykeera Murray | A Soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Division does deadlifts as part of the Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tykeera Murray | A Soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Division does deadlifts as part of the Army Combat Fitness Test event during the Iron Squad competition on Fort Bliss, Texas, April 21, 2022. The Iron Squad Competition is a four-day event designed to test each squad and individual competitor’s physical stamina, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drill skills and military knowledge. The winning squad will advance to compete in the III Corps Best Squad Competition later this year at Fort Hood. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tykeera Murray) see less | View Image Page

As most Americans sleep through the early morning hours, Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division are already awake, with motivation serving as their alarm clock. The sun has not risen, but their vision is as clear as day as the competitors battle to be the best during the Iron Squad Competition on Fort Bliss, Texas.



On April 21, 2022, competitors began day three of the four-day-long competition with the Army Combat Fitness Test. A test that may be difficult for some challenges the muscle endurance, agility, and physical readiness of the soldiers who have volunteered to compete.



“I think the hardest part of the competition is staying motivated. The physical aspect really wears on these Soldiers and to compete individually, and yet as a squad is challenging,” said Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Prickette, the G3 Operations Sergeant Major for 1st Armored Division.



As the competition continues, the difficulty will increase, as the competitors not only battle each other but their own fatigue. These Soldiers will ultimately have to depend on teamwork, squad cohesion and their individual efforts as they compete for the Iron Squad.



“I volunteered for this competition because I knew my teammates needed a fierce Soldier that would compete, and also be a great teammate,” said Spc. Jayce Martinez, a Soldier with the 261st Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division. Martinez had already won the oral board event that tests Soldiers' knowledge of the profession, taking them one-step closer to victory.



“I’ve put in my maximum effort and luckily I won the board. As a squad we always count on each other, we all support each other and we’ve done well so far,” Martinez expressed.



Exhaustion was evident by the expression on Soldiers’ faces, their posture and their heavy breathing following the 2-mile run during the ACFT. While Soldiers in the competition are overcoming rigorous challenges, no one has given up.



“Watching these Soldiers and seeing the new generation of Soldiers coming up, I’m ready to pass the torch. These guys and gals are ready for it. The future of the Army looks great and these Soldiers are demonstrating it every day,” said Pickette.



Our Army’s Iron Soldiers continue to prove themselves as Iron Ready.