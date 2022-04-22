Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vanessa Golden joins MCAS Cherry Point SMP

    Vanessa Golden joins MCAS Cherry Point SMP

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

04.22.2022

Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point has a new Single Marine Program (SMP) Coordinator! Assuming the role on Feb. 7, 2022, Vanessa Golden looks forward to working with the air station's service members and providing them with meaningful opportunities.

    "I really like being the advocate for the Marines," Golden said. "I'm trying to find the balance of what the Marines want from the program and what I can offer and bring to the table."

    The primary mission and focus of the SMP is to enhance the quality of life and improve the morale and well-being of all single and unaccompanied service members stationed at MCAS Cherry Point. Additionally, for service members interested in giving back to the community, the SMP offers several volunteer opportunities through a number of organizations and community events, such as Rocktoberfest and Trunk or Treat.

    A Marine Corps veteran herself, Golden was happy to find a role that allows her to be involved with the military community and actively work to bring Marines together in positive and beneficial ways.

    "I thrive whenever I'm around people and just communicating and getting to help," said Golden. "I hope that I can bring more Marines to be involved in the community. To have fun and go on trips and just really enjoy being in the Marine Corps."

    Golden hopes to hear from the installation's members on the different events and activities they would like to see happen and participate in. One way service members can do this is through their unit's SMP representative. Each month, the SMP holds a council meeting where the coordinator and representatives come together and discuss how they can improve quality of life at Cherry Point and present ideas for activities and volunteer opportunities.

    Vanessa Golden joins MCAS Cherry Point SMP

