Carson honors 2021 Good Neighbors

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Charles Watkins buttons his new Good Neighbor jacket with assistance from Donna Watkins, his wife, and Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commander, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, at the 2021 Good Neighbor Induction Luncheon April 14, 2022, at the 4th Inf. Div. Headquarters building. Charles and Donna Watkins were the 45th and 46th Good Neighbors inducted since the program began in 1978. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)

By Eric E. Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson leaders and local community members gathered to honor a Colorado Springs couple April 14, 2022, for their contributions to the post’s Soldiers and Families at the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters building.



Charles and Donna Watkins, who have supported Fort Carson’s Soldiers and Families for more than 14 years, were announced as the 2021 Fort Carson Good Neighbors during the 45th annual induction luncheon.



“It’s my honor and great pleasure to welcome Charley and Donna Watkins as the newest additions to this team of Good Neighbors,” said Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. Today’s induction of two individuals, only done once before, makes the day’s ceremony even more special.”



The Watkins were recognized for their service to the local and military communities.



“We’re obviously thrilled to induct Charley and Donna Watkins as Fort Carson Good Neighbors,” Hodne said. “Charley and Donna have a lifetime of service. For those who know Charley and Donna well, they will say no one does more for Soldiers; they do it without fanfare, and they’re as genuine as they come. They attend every redeployment ceremony to support our Soldiers, even the ones that happen in the middle of the night.”



Wearing the Green jacket that’s presented to Good Neighbor awardees has a special significance.



“Wearing green here represents a sincere connection with the Ivy Division and the entire Mountain Post,” Hodne said.



After putting on his new green jacket, Charles Watkins expressed his gratitude.



“This is an unbelievable honor and something that we never expected,” Charles Watkins said.



“I never had the privilege of serving in the 4th Infantry Division, however, it has been an absolute, distinct honor to serve the Soldiers and Families of Fort Carson.”



As a Vietnam veteran, he knows the importance of listening to Soldiers about what they’ve been through.



He said it bothered him having Soldiers coming back from combat who committed suicide.



“I think you’ve got to talk with people who have been there, done that,” Charles Watkins said.



As Good Neighbors, Charles and Donna Watkins will continue to give back to Soldiers and their Families.



“This is without a doubt one of the greatest honors that Charley and I have ever received,” Donna Watkins said. “Thank you so much for this honor and thank you for allowing us to continue to serve the Soldiers and Families of Fort Carson.”



From its inception in 1978, the Good Neighbor program continues to foster strong relationships and partners military leaders with the community. Prior to the first ceremony, Maj. Gen. Louis Menetrey, the 42nd commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, with the help of military leaders and local citizens, established a “benchmark” for the Good Neighbor program. Good Neighbors are invited to events and ceremonies held on Fort Carson.



Good neighbors promote the Mountain Post throughout the local community.



“Our Good Neighbors are also Fort Carson’s ambassadors’, Hodne said. “You are our most steadfast advocates in this remarkable community. This strong partnership between the Front Range community and the Mountain Post makes it possible for our Soldiers and Families to thrive here.”



And that partnership develops into friendships.



“In my multiple tours in the Ivy Division, what I’ve come to learn about our Fort Carson Good Neighbors, is you’re not just Good Neighbors, but you’re great friends, too,” Hodne said.