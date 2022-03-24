MICC Soldiers integrate with AMC logistics support element

Courtesy Photo | From left, Maj. Anthony Heberlein, and Sgt. Maj. Tilton Washington compare notes with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left, Maj. Anthony Heberlein, and Sgt. Maj. Tilton Washington compare notes with Capt. Katherine Schnepper during a recent meeting at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. Heberlein and Washington are both from the 404th Army Field Support Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Schnepper served as a contracting specialist during the deployment to the NTC. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Washington (March 24, 2022) -- A forward contracting element from the 902nd Contracting Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, recently deployed to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, to integrate into 7th Infantry Division’s logistics support element supporting the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division 22-03 rotation.



The division logistics support element, or DSLE, provided 7th ID with a “one-stop shop” for all Army Material Command support capabilities and resources, resulting in a clearer picture of enterprise-level sustainment support for the division during a decisive action engagement.



The forward contracting element is comprised of Maj. Laura Houck, serving as the contracting officer, and Capt. Katherine Schnepper, serving as the contracting specialist. The DLSE was led by Lt. Col. TroyJohn Naputi, Sgt. Maj. Tilton Washington and Maj. Anthony Heberlein from the 404th Army Field Support Battalion, at JBLM.



To support the Army’s changing focus from counterinsurgency to large-scale combat operations, AMC oriented away from deploying brigade logistic support teams supporting brigade combat teams, to establishing and deploying appropriately aligned DLSEs. The DLSE integrates directly with the assigned division and is led by the corresponding Army field support battalion from the division’s home station.



The DLSE is the forward operating element of AMC for assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology policies, providing contracting logistical support to the organization. The central difference from the BLST is each DLSE is commanded by the local Army field support battalion command team. Additionally, each DLSE operates directly within the division headquarters along with the division support element or division support brigade. The DLSE command team provides leadership, administrative support and accountability of all AMC and ASA (ALT) personnel within the supported unit’s mission.



The DLSE for NTC rotation 22-03 recently established contracting operations at Fort Irwin supporting 1-2 SBCT training. Led by Naputi, the 404th AFSBN commander, the DLSE was comprised of AMC elements that briefed the 7th ID staff. This included the DLSE hosting a materiel enterprise sync meeting coordinating support for the rotation and briefing significant contracting support developments during the 7th ID commander’s update briefs.



Within the DLSE, the forward contracting element provided immediate and direct contracting updates and business advice during a daily materiel enterprise sync meeting. The FCE reviewed unit contract modification requests and managed timelines with the greater sustainment enterprise to better support the 1-2 SBCT warfighters. These meetings also provided opportunities to discuss best practices and educate AMC peers on utilizing contracted support in large-scale combat operations.



“The DLSE integration concept proved extremely successful. Prior to this integration as brigade enablers, the FCE operational reach often ended with the supported brigade logistics section, which in a decisive action fight, will hinder the ability to obtain a holistic picture of the operational environment,” Houck said. “Integration with the DLSE constantly informed division-level leadership on contracting operations, which improved logistical support, saved funding when requirement discrepancies or unnecessary contract support was found, and gave a direct avenue to contractual education and advice to the division staff.”



Integration partners all agreed this particular process worked to meet the mission requirements.



“Incorporation of our Army Contracting Command partners into DLSE operations works toward AMC’s vision of delivering a multitude of strategic sustainment capabilities to combat operations,” Naputi said. “As the principle integrator for all materiel enterprise entities linked to the division, the DLSE looks beyond the known parameters of the logistics assistance program for an even more effective conveyance to the warfighter.”



Other AMC participants in the DLSE supporting 1-2 SBCT’s NTC training rotation included the Army Aviation and Missile Command, Army Communications-Electronics Command, Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, and Joint Munitions Command’s Quality Assurance Specialist (Ammunition Surveillance) Career Program participants.



“The DLSE successfully integrated all AMC enterprise sustainment assets and could speak with one voice to the division, ensuring that 7th ID had a holistic picture of their sustainment posture,” Houck said. “The DLSE directly informed division leadership, planners and sustainers of constant and available contracting support. Further, the DLSE ensured all AMC representatives understood operational updates to ensure the FCE could array support to 1-2 SBCT as they moved through the battle space.”



During the rotation, Houck and Schnepper executed 14 contracts totaling $725,036. Contracts included operational and life support functions, such as fuel trucks, shower, lights, latrine, and bus rentals. Modifications, cancellations and other adjustments were briefed at the DLSE materiel enterprise meetings to ensure the division had a common sustainment operating picture.



About the MICC:

Headquartered at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.