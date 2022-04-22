Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy personnel recognized for excellence

    Fort McCoy personnel recognized for excellence

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Story by Tonya Townsell 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Several people with Fort McCoy directorates received a commander's coin for excellence and a special appreciation letter from the Garrison Command Team on April 7, 2022, from Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    All were being recognized for excellent customer service, and more.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Wisconsin
    recognition
    Fort McCoy
    commander’s coin
    Garrison Command Team

