Photo Essay: Fort McCoy personnel recognized for excellence

Angie Paloskey with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources receives a commander's coin for excellence and a special appreciation letter from the Garrison Command Team on April 7, 2022, from Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss at Fort McCoy, Wis. Paloskey was being recognized for excellent customer service, and more.

Several people with Fort McCoy directorates received a commander's coin for excellence and a special appreciation letter from the Garrison Command Team on April 7, 2022, from Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss at Fort McCoy, Wis.



All were being recognized for excellent customer service, and more.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



