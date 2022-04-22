Ships Depart to End Navy Week NOLA

NEW ORLEANS — With the brows pulled, the lines restowed and the ships slowly drifting back into the Mississippi River current to the sounds of ringing bells from city churches, April 22, Navy Week New Orleans was officially over.



During their much-too-short time in port, the crews of the USS Lassen (DDG 82), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USCGC Daniel Tarr, and French Navy vessel La Combattante interacted with citizens and visitors of New Orleans by providing tours of the ship to the public and participating in over fifteen events, including ten community service projects and receptions with city officials.



“What an exciting and eventful week,” said Rear Adm. John Menoni, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2. “The city’s hospitality has been amazing and we hope the people here enjoyed their visits aboard our ships and time spent with our Sailors and Coast Guardsmen. I couldn’t be prouder of the role our men and women performed as Navy ambassadors while in New Orleans. ”



The two “small boys” hosted more than 5,000 visitors to the ships across three days, providing the public insight into the investment they have made in their Navy and increasing awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense.



While many of the crew members were visiting the area for the first time, some had the opportunity to be a little closer to home.



“Can’t really describe the feeling. It is the first time I have been able to be home with my family where they have a chance to see what I do and what my Sailors are all about,” USS Lassen Command Master Chief Sherita Jackson said. “It just means a lot to come from here and have people understand what I do. It brings a real sense of pride.”



Navy Week New Orleans provided an opportunity for the citizens of New Orleans and visitors to meet hundreds of Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see, firsthand, the latest capabilities of today’s sea services.

