Linebacker of the Week: Senior Airman Alex Quiroz

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Quiroz Jr., a Base Defense Operations Center Controller with the 36th Security Force Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 13, 2022.

The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.

Quiroz hit the ground running when he arrived at Andersen in May 2019. He started his time here as one of only a few Airmen patrolman certified, and he provided leadership, guidance and oversight of 20 posted sentries across seven base defense sectors.

“When I first got here, one of my first calls was for a child who was locked inside a vehicle,” said Quiroz. “Luckily I was able to arrive to the scene and break the window to safely get the child out, who was then reunited with their parents. That was a really proud moment for me in my career.”

He quickly transitioned from his duties as a patrolman to Base Defense Operations Center Controller. He rapidly navigated his new responsibilities, and due to his expertise, he was able to successfully direct forces to apprehend two suspects who were wanted for murder.

“Senior Airman Quiroz is a hard worker who always puts others first, and he is my go to Senior Airman who knows the law enforcement responsibilities,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Juan Valles, the flight chief of 36 SFS. “I’m happy to see him be recognized for all the hard work that I see him do every day.”

Valles, Quiroz’s supervisor, says that his dedication to the job and unit involvement sets the tone for the unit emulate. Throughout his day to day duties, Quiroz constantly demonstrates the importance of leading people. As a Senior Airmen he supervises three Airmen and he paves the way for them to succeed in their day-to-day jobs and be recognized for it.

“I enjoy my job because every day is different and it keeps it exciting,” said Quiroz. “With being stationed in Guam, I’m defending the forward edge at the tip of the spear for United States soil and it’s truly a huge honor.”

The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.

The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.

Way to go, Quiroz!