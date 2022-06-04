Linebacker of the Week: SrA Blake Hawley

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Hawley, an air transportation journeyman with the 36th Contingency Response Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 16, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



“I joined the military to get my life started, try new things and to make a positive impact on those around me,” Hawley said. “My experience has been great; I’ve travelled a lot and made some very good friends.”



Hawley’s daily duties range from joint cargo inspections to passenger processing for exercise and contingency operations for the U.S. along with its partners and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific command area of responsibility. He also monitors and upkeeps eight unit type codes in support of the unit’s 12-hour rapid response capability. This keeps the unit ready to move out for deployments or temporary duty travel any time of the day.



Furthermore, Hawley accomplishes inspections and operator care of the unit’s $2.4 million vehicle fleet. This keeps Andersen AFB along with Northwest Field material transport capabilities fully operational.



He takes on additional responsibilities as the treasurer for the unit booster club and being one of the unit’s physical training leaders. Recently, he administered four physical training tests for personnel within his squadron, which currently has the third highest overall PT score percentage amongst all installation units.



Since his arrival, Hawley has also participated in a variety of volunteer events. He has been involved with the local community through assisting the Love Guam organization with trash, brush and abandoned vehicle cleanup as well as the planting of 240 trees in the Tarzan Falls area.



In addition to his work within the 36 CRG, Hawley has aided the 36th Security forces Squadron through a three-month augmentation, or temporary duty. He further supported the 36 SFS by providing 40 hours as an opposing force volunteer during a Commando Warrior training.



By providing the 36 SFS 12 hours of 10K all-terrain forklift, which can carry up to 10,000 pounds of material, and 4K forklift, which can lift up to 4,000 pounds of material, training to 16 Airmen and noncommissioned officers, bringing the unit to 100% qualification Hawley eliminated a training shortage.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Hawley!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 18:08 Story ID: 419014 Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: SrA Blake Hawley, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.