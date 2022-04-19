Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo By Cpl. Michele Clarke | Medal of Honor recipient Dakota L. Meyer speaks to a classroom of Marines on Marine...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Story by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Former Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Ronald L. Green and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota L. Meyer visit Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to speak to Marines April 19, 2022. The Marines were given the opportunity to ask questions and learn from Green and Meyer’s experience in the military. (U.S. Marine corps photos by Cpl Michele Clarke)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 15:48
    Story ID: 418981
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Ronald L. Green and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota L. Meyer visit Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, by Cpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    U.S. Marine
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Dakota Meyer
    DOTMIL
    SMMC Ronald L. Green

