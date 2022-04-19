Former Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Ronald L. Green and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota L. Meyer visit Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

Photo By Cpl. Michele Clarke | Medal of Honor recipient Dakota L. Meyer speaks to a classroom of Marines on Marine...... read more read more

Medal of Honor recipient Dakota L. Meyer speaks to a classroom of Marines on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 19, 2022. Marines were given the opportunity to ask questions and learn from former Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Ronald L. Green and Meyer's experiences in the military. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Michele Clarke)