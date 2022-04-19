Former Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Ronald L. Green and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota L. Meyer visit Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to speak to Marines April 19, 2022. The Marines were given the opportunity to ask questions and learn from Green and Meyer’s experience in the military. (U.S. Marine corps photos by Cpl Michele Clarke)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 15:48
|Story ID:
|418981
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Ronald L. Green and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota L. Meyer visit Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, by Cpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT