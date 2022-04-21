Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biography, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Chief Recruiter NCCS William McKenna

    Navy Talent Acquuisition Group Philadelphia leadership

    04.21.2022

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    Senior Chief Navy Counselor William F. McKenna, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 2001 and completed basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, and Aviation Machinist Mate “A” School at Naval Aviation Technical Training Command, Pensacola, Florida.

    Senior Chief McKenna’s sea and operational assignments included: Fighter Squadron (VF) 32 stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana where he completed two successful combat deployments aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75).

    Senior Chief McKenna separated from the Navy at the end of his first enlistment to pursue his Federal Aviation Administration Airframe & Powerplant (FAA A&P) license. After a brief separation, Mckenna once again affiliated with the U.S. Navy and began his tenure at NRD Atlanta as a Canvasser Recruiter (CANREC).

    His recruiting tours included: Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Atlanta, Georgia, during which he was selected for conversion to the Career Recruiting Force and completed the Career Recruiting Force academy in 2010; LPO at Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Fayetteville; Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Raleigh, North Carolina; Navy Recruiting District Seattle, where he served as a Division Leading Chief Petty Officer for Division 3, Metro Seattle Division.

    In the fall of 2017 he reported to NTAG New Orleans, Baton Rouge as a Division Leading Chief Petty Officer (DLCPO), also serving as Concierge Customer Experience Manager (CCEM).

    Following NTAG New Orleans, he reported to NTAG Philadelphia, where he served as the Recruiting Tactics Instructor and Enlisted Assistant Chief Recruiter. In March of 2022 he took over as the command’s Chief Recruiter.

    Senior Chief McKenna’s personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (4); the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (7); and other personal, unit and service decorations.

    Senior Chief McKenna has been married to his wife Ashleigh for 14 years, and together they have three sons Brody 11, Bentley 8 and McCoy 1.

