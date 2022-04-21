Biography, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Deseret Dejesus

Chief Petty Officer Dejesus was born in Philadelphia, PA, and graduated from Community Academy of Philadelphia in 2007. She enlisted in the United States Navy in August 2007 at the Military Entrance Processing Station in New Jersey. Upon completion of recruit training, she attended Aviation Ordnance “A” School at Naval Air Technical Training Command Pensacola, FL.



Following completion of Apprenticeship Training, Chief Dejesus reported to HM-14 “The World-Famous Vanguard” at Naval Air Station Norfolk, VA, where she served as Ordnance load team leader, MH-53E CDI, and Plane Captain. While aboard HM-14, Dejesus completed four deployments to U.S. Naval Forces Korea. During this tour she was selected as FY09 Blue Jacket of the Year, advanced to Petty Officer Third Class and Petty Officer Second Class.



In December 2012, Dejesus reported to the VX-1 “Pioneers” of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD, where she served as Ordnance load team QASO, CDQAR, CDI, and Ordnance LPO. While aboard the Pioneers, AOC Dejesus completed six detachments to the THIRD Fleet Area of Responsibility and was advanced to Petty Officer First Class.



In February 2016, Chief Dejesus reported to the VP-26 Tridents at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL, where she served as Ordnance LPO, Line Division LPO, Quality Assurance LPO, and FCPOA President. She also qualified as Safe for Flight, Full systems QAR, and Phase coordinator. In 2017 she was selected as the Senior Sailor of the Year, and in 2018 was selected to the rank of Chief Petty Officer.



In October 2019, Chief Dejesus checked onboard HSM-46 “Grandmaster” at Naval Station Mayport where she served as the Ordnance and Paraloft LCPO. While there she qualified as Safe for Flight, and Phase coordinator.



In November 2021, Dejesus checked onboard Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia where she currently serves as the Senior Enlisted Leader.



Her personal decorations include a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, eight Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, four Good Conduct Medals, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, five Sea Service Deployment ribbons, and various campaign and unit citations.

