Biography, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Executive Officer, Cmdr. Christopher Robison

CDR Robison, a native of Dalton, GA, enlisted in the Navy in 1996 as an Aviation Electronics Technician and Naval Aircrewman aboard the EP-3E Aries II aircraft, serving back to back tours with the “World Watchers” of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron ONE (VQ-1).



In 2002, he was selected to the first Seaman to Admiral 21 class and was commissioned in 2004 after graduating from the University of New Orleans with a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in History.



In April of 2005, he began his flight training in Pensacola, FL, working toward his designation of Naval Aviator, which he received in January of 2007. After receiving his wings, CDR Robison began his SH-60B Fleet Replacement Pilot training in Jacksonville, FL, with Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (Light) FORTY (HSL-40) "Airwolves."



Upon completion of H-60 training in 2007, LCDR Robison was ordered to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (Light) THREE SEVEN (HSL-37) "Easyriders," stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. He deployed aboard the USS FORD (FFG 54) in 2008 and USS CROMMELIN (FFG 37) in support of training and operations in the 7th Fleet AOR.



In 2010, he was nominated to be an MH-60R Fleet Replacement Instructor in Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FOUR ONE (HSM-41), as part of the Seahawks, located in San Diego, CA. He served as squadron Legal Officer, Assistant Operations Officer as well as the Deck Landing Qualification Program Manager. At HSM-41, he also graduated from Norwich University with a Master’s of Arts in History.



Following his instructor tour, his experience in the cockpit led him to join the "BlueHawks" of HSM-78 in San Diego, CA, where he deployed aboard USS RONALD REGAN (CVN 76).



CDR Robison screened for Department Head and, again, joined the "Easyriders" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron THREE SEVEN (HSM-37) located in MCBH, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, in July 2016. He served as the Officer in Charge of detachment FOUR aboard USS CHAFEE (DDG 93) in 2017 and served as both the Operations Officer and the Maintenance Officer planning, executing and equipping over 12,000 mishap-free flight hours over his tenure. Over the last 14 years he has flown over 2,500 hours in the SH-60B, MH-60R and training aircraft, including both operational and training missions.



Prior to taking over as the Executive Officer of NTAG Philadelphia, CDR Robison previously served as the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Philippine Country Desk Officer at INDOPACOM J6, working the Command and Control Interoperability Program.



His awards include Defense Meritorious Service Medal, two Navy Commendation Medals, four Navy Achievement Medals and various personal, unit, and service awards.

