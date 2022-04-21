Biography, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Todd Winn

Commander Todd Winn, born in Denver, CO, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1988 and attended recruit training at RTC Orlando. He successfully completed signalman A-school and served aboard the USS America (CV-66) from 1988-1991.



Following his three year active duty obligation, he transferred to the selective reserves (SELRES) in 1991. In 1996, he was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in aviation management from Metropolitan State College of Denver.



Cmdr. Winn was commissioned in 2002 after successful completion of the officer candidate school, and immediately began flight training as a student Naval flight officer. In 2004, he redesignated as a fleet support officer and transferred to the SELRES.



From 2004 to 2007, he served with Navy Central Command detachment bravo (NAVCENT) as a crisis action team (CATCELL) watch officer and was redesignated as a human resource officer (1205).



From 2007 to 2011, Commander Winn served as a CANREC reserve medical and GENOFF reserve officer recruiter for NRD New Orleans, and as the division officer for Pensacola. In 2011, he was redesignated as a full time support (FTS) human resource officer (1207).



In June 2011, Cmdr. Winn reported to the Naval postgraduate school in Monterey, CA. In March 2013, he was awarded a Master of Science degree in management with an emphasis in manpower analysis.



In April 2013 to May 2015, he reported to Navy Recruiting Command, serving in two milestone department head billets as Navy Recruiting Region West Enlisted Programs Officer (EPO) and Navy Recruiting Region West Officer Programs Officer (OPO), responsible for 13 Navy recruiting districts covering 26 states.



After successfully screening for shore command, Commander Winn reported to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Guam from July 2015 to August 2018 as commanding officer responsible for more than 200 selective reservists (SELRES) located in more than 10 foreign countries as America’s only forward deployed NOSC.



In August 2018, after successful commander milestone selection, he reported to Commander, Navy Reserve Force Command to serve as the division director for reserve personnel assignments (N12), overseeing the largest division of military personnel responsible for more than 48,000 SELRES and their billet assignments.



Winn reported as the prospective command officer in December 2020 and took command of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia in January 2021.



Commander Winn’s personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Navy Commendation Medal (five awards), Air Force Achievement Medal, and various service and unit awards.

