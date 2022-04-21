Team Jackson celebrates Easter with sunrise service

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Chaplain (Col.) Matthew Kreider, Office of the Chief of Chaplains Religious Support...... read more read more

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Chaplain (Col.) Matthew Kreider, Office of the Chief of Chaplains Religious Support Operations Center, delivered the day’s message during the Fort Jackson Easter Sunrise Service April 17, 2022, at Hilton Field. He recounted the Easter story of resurrection of the son of God and talked about faith during a time where physical proof means truth. Hundreds gathered during the service to hear the guest speaker’s message. see less | View Image Page