    Team Jackson celebrates Easter with sunrise service

    041722-A-SO154-533

    Chaplain (Col.) Matthew Kreider, Office of the Chief of Chaplains Religious Support

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Before the sun rose on Easter Sunday, hundreds of Team Jackson members and trainees from across the installation began filling the bleachers on Hilton Field to celebrate the Easter holiday.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 13:12
    Story ID: 418964
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    Easter
    Sunrise Service
    RSO

