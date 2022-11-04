Rehearsing for Success: 79th Theater Sustainment Command Conducts 22.2 African Lion Rehearsal of Concept

JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (April 5, 2022) — The 79th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) hosted the 22.2 African Lion Theater Opening Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) Drill, April 5 at Del Din, Italy. The Theater Opening ROC Drill served as part of phase two of the 22.2 African Lion Exercise and examined the responsibilities of the 79th TSC when opening a theater in the northern region of Africa.



Through demonstration on a large-scale map with moving objects, the Theater Opening ROC Drill discussed the 79th TSC’s plans to move troops from the U.S. to Africa, reviewed “real world” timelines needed to support large scale operations and identified friction points and areas for continued work.



“The ROC drill is a rehearsal of concept and provides everyone an opportunity in a peacetime environment to practice what we might do in a combat situation. Discussions throughout the ROC drill helps those involved to understand these situations could range from everything from humanitarian assistance or disaster recovery through potential conflict. This allows us to identify friction points or gaps in theater planning so we can adjust or talk about areas we need to investigate further before it takes place in real life,” said Maj. Gen. David W. Ling, Commanding General of the 79th TSC.



Information covered throughout the presentation focused on what capabilities would be required for the 79th TSC to self-deploy troops from the U.S. to a Joint Operation Area, along with what equipment and supplies are needed and how the 79th TSC can synchronize those elements to meet the operational commander’s intent.



The exercise provided an opportunity to improve staff’s skills and better develop relationships with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), US Army Europe – Africa (USAREUR-AF) and other logistic partners to improve planning and coordination efficiency. Preparation for the 22.2 African Lion ROC Drill began in October 2021 and was supported by partnering agencies including Joint Logistics Enterprise including the Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Transition Command, Surface Deployment Distribution Command, 3rd Infantry Division, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Joint Task Force, Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) and the 79th TSC logistics staff.



“The collaboration has been great,” said Col. Scott Shore, ROC Drill Support Operations Officer of the 79th TSC. “We received great help from the SETAF-AF staff, especially the SETAF-AF G4 logistics staff in helping us plan. This is the first time we conducted a ROC drill to this magnitude, so we are learning as we are going.”



Serving as the first African Lion ROC Drill conducted by the 79th TSC, having an established doctrine with direction on how to activate as a TSC and open a theater with limited disruption in the northern region of Africa will be significant in training Army logisticians.



“For the 79th TSC, it helps us see our gaps, capabilities and other educational requirements needed for our soldiers and units under us in order to execute this mission effectively. The rehearsal of concept also helps us identify other training that we need to continue and how to increase our knowledge base to be more efficient,” said Col. Rhasaan Lymon, G3 Operations Officer of the 79th TSC.



As the 79th TSC continues to provide mission command and operational-level sustainment support to USAREUR-AF in support of unified land operations, having a sustainment framework for opening theater in the northern region of Africa will be significant in enhancing the readiness of the U.S. Forces, strengthen African partners and promoting regional stability.



“It’s building that overall knowledge within the person and the unit. We are about sustaining the war fighter, so this is a great opportunity for us to rehearse that concept, how to build up capabilities, and then be able to sustain them,” said Ling.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 13:09 Story ID: 418963 Location: DEL DIN, IT Web Views: 35 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rehearsing for Success: 79th Theater Sustainment Command Conducts 22.2 African Lion Rehearsal of Concept, by SGT Traci Muldoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.