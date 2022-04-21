USAICoE hosts Sergeants Major workshop, discusses future of enlisted MI Soldiers

Photo By Amy Stork | U.S. Army Sergeants Major (SGM) gather for a workshop at Murr Community Center hosted...... read more read more Photo By Amy Stork | U.S. Army Sergeants Major (SGM) gather for a workshop at Murr Community Center hosted by the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE), April 19-20. The two-day USAICoE workshop brought more then 50 Military Intelligence (MI) SGMs from across the Army to include the Army National Guard and Army Reserve to discuss the future of personnel across the MI Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Stork) see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) hosted a Military Intelligence (MI) Sergeants Major (SGM) workshop at Murr Community Center April 19-20, to discuss the future of personnel across the MI Corps.

The two-day workshop brought more than 50 MI SGMs from across the Army, to include the Army National Guard and Army Reserve.



“What we are doing in this workshop is starting the discussion, and as we go we will refine it,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, USAICoE senior enlisted advisor. “The Army structure is changing, and here is how we determine how we best support the Intelligence Warfighting Function.”



Day one opened with a scene setter that challenged those in attendance to let go of their bias and look at future situations and objectives differently.



According to Sgt. Maj. Edson Rodriguez, USAICoE G3 Operations, bias was addressed to change the mentality of “it’s always been done this way” and to encourage adaptability to approach problems from a different perspective.



“As we move into changing things and to shape the MI force for the future, it’s basically to get rid of all those preconceived notions and ideas,” he said. “Come here with an open mind, look at the problem statement and come up with solutions.”

Rodriguez said that while the working group would not have enough time to find a final solution, it would help set the foundation for change.



“What are considered key developmental positions? Let’s define what a key developmental position is,” he said. “For example, you’re the ACE (All-Source Collection Element) NCOIC, so what happens if you’re a squad leader, or a platoon sergeant and try to align those to reflect in the career map. And that all links up with talent management.”



Additionally, the workshop focused on the enlisted MI Soldier of 2030, and how to drive change. Working groups addressed everything from MI Corps specializations to Soldier stabilization, and to identify the characteristics future military leaders will look for in their MI Soldiers.



“Is there a particular reason why a Soldier cannot operate for their entire career in one specific region?” Rodriguez said. “So why not align that talent regionally. We’re going to look at specialization from the standpoint of regional expertise or we’re still going to be looking at these future NCOs as generalists.”



As results from the working groups turned into discussions of talent management, discussions evolved into how to ensure those populations were reflected in the professional development model.



The Army’s professional development model supports a “people first” philosophy and continues to reform personnel management across the Army for officers, enlisted Soldiers and civilians.



Day two focused on Commanding General Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale’s inform objective that establishes and sustains a command-wide synchronized communication program. This program enables the command’s mission and the CG’s priorities.

Hale’s inform objective stresses the importance of information reaching “from the boardroom to the basement”. MI enlisted leaders play a key role to ensure important command information reaches the lowest echelons.



The workshop wrapped up with a team building event at Coronado Cave near Fort Huachuca.