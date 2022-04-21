Garrison Wiesbaden presents 2022 Military Academic Awards

Photo By Roland Schedel | SGT Chelsea Chalk (from right to left) is pursuing her Bachelor in General Studies to...... read more read more Photo By Roland Schedel | SGT Chelsea Chalk (from right to left) is pursuing her Bachelor in General Studies to complete nursing prerequisites and received recognition as an outstanding student scholar from Dr. Timothy Quezada, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe. Chalk was congratulated by Col. Mario A. Washington, Commander USAG Wiesbaden, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard A. Russell, Ms. Julie A. Kelly, Education Services Officer, USAG Wiesbaden and Garrison Chaplain Douglas A. Yates, USAG Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, GERMANY – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Education Center formally recognized 20 adult student scholars at their Military Academic Achievement Award Ceremony, April 20 at the Clay Kaserne Chapel. Students, their chains of command, family members, friends, colleagues, education center staff and academic institution representatives were invited to the award ceremony.



The University of Maryland Global Campus Europe, Central Texas College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the University of Oklahoma honored service members, veterans, and family members. The honorees varied from active duty members to civilian, with most active duty military students taking courses online and not in the classroom.



This event enables those not normally given the chance to participate in an official ceremony to be honored academically in front of their families. The ceremony showcased all students of associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

“We are proud of you – you are maximizing our strength and living our Army values,” said Julie Kelly, Education Services Officer, USAG Wiesbaden.



Lifelong learners are motivated to learn and develop because they want to: it is a deliberate and voluntary act. Lifelong learning can enhance the understanding of the world around us, provide us with more and better opportunities and improve our quality of life.

The garrison command team was in attendance and shared their pride in the honoree’s success.



“Academic achievement is part of your journey, a journey that never stops,” said Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell.



“Congratulation on that milestone for achieving a higher education. This additional step in your live will move you forward,” said Garrison Commander, Col. Mario A. Washington.



Higher education representatives at the ceremony spoke of the adversity the honorees conquered in their journey towards graduation and in life.



“Education is necessary to overcome the challenges of the world,” said Gary Kindred, Dean of the Europe Campus of Central Texas College.



Concluding the ceremony, Kelly expressed her special thanks to all involved in the learning program, especial the Directorate of Human Resources, Education Center staff, Public Affairs Office, Religious Services Office, Visual Information Training Support Center Wiesbaden, Wiesbaden High School Choir, Wiesbaden High School JROTC Warrior Battalion Color Guard and the Tri-Services colleges and universities.