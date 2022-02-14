NSWC Dahlgren Division Employees Selected for Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Awards in Individual and Team Categories

As an integral part of the “force behind the fleet,” the workforce at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) and NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity (DNA) are considered the leading experts in research and development for various weapons systems and integration. And as such, many members engage in collaborative efforts to ensure Navy missions prove successful in support of the warfighter and fleet.



In recognition of the exceptional leadership and high level performance continuously demonstrated by NSWCDD personnel, the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) selected several teams and individuals for the fiscal year (FY) 21 4th Quarter Excellence Awards.



The Excellence Awards recipients for team and individual recognition are as follows:



The Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS) Two Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare (AOEW) Milestone C/Low-Rate Production (C LRIP) Team received recognition for “their exemplary performance, teamwork and unwavering dedication to the mission,” according to the awards citation. In addition, “the team faced many complex programs and technical challenges, from array development to inadequate funding, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.” The team received commendation for “advocating for full program funding and finding ways to keep the program moving forward” while “maintaining a positive attitude and persevering to overcome these challenges with great success.” NSWCDD DNA Scientist Kevin-Amir Bostic contributed his expertise, aiding in the team’s success.



The IWS Six Navy Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) Team received the award in recognition of the development and testing of the navigation ECDIS system for Navy warships. The team is acknowledged for setting “the standard for displaying a ‘Sea Power to the Hands of our Sailors’ attitude and performing superbly in supporting successful Developmental Test / Operational Test (DT/OT) of Navy ECDIS,” according to the citation. ECDIS Lead Systems Engineer Richard Chierici – based within the Integrated Combat Systems Department at NSWCDD – played an integral role in further advancing the mission. As stated in the citation, “the remarkable work performed by this cross functional team has ensured Navy ECDIS will be delivered to the fleet on schedule in FY 2022.”



The IWS 12 NSPO/SEA 02 Contracts Team – comprises members from PEO IWS 12 NATO SeaSparrow Project Office (NSPO), Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Contracts Department and other warfare centers personnel including NSWCDD Scientist Tom Escalante – worked diligently to overcome challenges involving multiple contract inefficiencies and schedule disruptions. According to the awards citation, “the combine NSPO/SEA 02 team responded to these challenges with a work ethic and creativity exceeding all expectations.” In the final quarter of FY21, the team is credited with awarding “nearly $2 billion in contracts, generating tens of millions of cost avoidance, re-introducing competition to the Consortium, and providing exercisable options that will reduce mid-term workload and provide the opportunity to strategize more efficient award methods in the future to provide support to our fleets around the world.”



The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Laser Range Finder (LRF) Upgrade Team received recognition for their work supporting warfare sensor system development. Collaborative efforts included team members from NSWC Crane, NSWC Port Hueneme and NSWCDD DNA. David Vieira from the Readiness and Training Systems Department at NSWCDD DNA worked as the waterfront coordinator as well as serving as on-site installation coordinator. The awards citation stated that the tasks the team undertook “were instrumental in support of fielding the improved LRF.” Furthermore, the work the team accomplished aided in the LRF’s ability – when fully fielded – to “provide a rate of fire 20 times faster than the current rate, which will allow engagement of faster moving and maneuvering target sets” and “provide an order of magnitude improvement in the number of LRF shots before failure.”



The MK41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) Software Development (SW) and Test and Evaluation (T and E) Team combines the leadership and technical expertise of key personnel from NSWCDD, NSWCDD DNA and NSWC Indian Head Division. PEO IWS presented the award to the team, recognizing the outstanding work in ensuring that software development and testing and evaluation efforts maintained technical rigor while also supporting constant communication channels during the COVID-19 pandemic. “As the team continues to grow in a design agent role, lessons learned are gathered, processes are improved and members continue to increase their MK41 VLS knowledge base,” as stated in the awards citation. “There is no doubt that this team and their support of PEO IWS will continue to thrive and show consistent improvement over time.”



From July to September 2021, NSWCDD employee Devon McKiver served as Aegis Integration Event (AIE) group lead in support of the Aegis Fleet Readiness PEO IWS 1.0F program. According to NSWCDD leadership, McKiver exhibited leadership and innovative forward thinking to ensure new development capabilities for the program were delivered securely, efficiently and safely to the fleet. According to the award citation, “Through McKiver’s dedication and leadership, the AIE team executed an extremely aggressive schedule to deliver [object quality evidence] for [Combat Systems Certification Panels] resulting in a more efficient and rigorous certification process that saved time, resources and money for the AIE team, program sponsors, stakeholders and [Program Acquisition Resource Managers] in a fiscally challenging environment accompanied by logistical challenges resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic.”



The PEO IWS Selection Board receives nominations from numerous warfare centers, industry and other government organizations for team recognition – teams consist of 15 members or less – and individual contribution from those serving in a military, civilian or field activity personnel capacity.



When evaluating team or individual nominations, the board committee draws from various criteria metrics in innovation and improvement areas, such as product quality, technical advancement and organizational efficiency to name a few.



The PEO IWS Department presents the winning teams with a plaque, which is given to the nominating organization, and a certificate for each team member. Individual awardees are presented with a copy of the nomination citation, an award certificate and an official medallion in recognition of their great work.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 20:06 Story ID: 418822 Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC Dahlgren Division Employees Selected for Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Awards in Individual and Team Categories, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.