NSWC Dahlgren Division Head Toyce Small Utilizes Expertise to Build Knowledgeable Workforce

Photo By Diana Stefko | Toyce Small currently serves as the Maritime Warfare Control Systems Division Head...... read more read more Photo By Diana Stefko | Toyce Small currently serves as the Maritime Warfare Control Systems Division Head within the Weapons Control and Integration Department at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. Her guiding principles as a senior leader is to continue to grow in her leadership skills and being a lifetime learner while mentoring the next generation of scientist and engineers. see less | View Image Page

Physics matters. It is a vital science in advancing technology and promoting innovative products for the Navy fleet and warfighter. For Toyce Small, applying her expertise in the mathematics and physics fields contributes to building a knowledgeable professional workforce at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD).



Small discovered a talent for mathematics at an early age, and with the encouragement of her family, developed and expanded on that talent to include physics. “My parents enrolled me in a summer camp program specifically for physics when I was in high school. I have fond memories of exploring and learning about key concepts and different ways to use math and physics,” recalled Small.



She continued her exploration into the realm of mathematics during college, majoring first in computer science, then transitioning into physics. Small earned a bachelor’s degree in the latter field from Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss.



After attending a university-sponsored recruiting event her final year, Small learned of the many opportunities offered at NSWCDD. “When I began looking into job opportunities after college, I noticed industry employers wanted to know what I could do for them specifically with my degree,” recalled Small. “Dahlgren on the other hand, wanted to bring onboard talented, qualified individuals with a diverse skillset who could contribute those talents and knowledge base to support and to develop any number of technical areas. The hands-on interaction and wanting to apply my talents appealed very much to me and that's what led me to explore opportunities here.”



Small began her career journey at NSWCDD in June 1998 as a scientist for the then-Aegis Weapons and Fire Control System Branch, supporting a multitude of programs and serving as test lead for numerous test events. She held various positions throughout her professional career at Dahlgren and is considered a highly respected leader and mentor among her peers.



Small also holds a master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University and will complete her MBA from University of Mary Washington in May 2022, an accomplishment she is confident will serve her in her current and future roles at Dahlgren.



Currently, Small serves as the Maritime Warfare Control Systems Division Head within the Weapons Control and Integration Department. In this role, Small supports various warfare system programs, including Littoral Combat Ship Systems, Undersea Warfare Systems, Vertical Launcher Systems, Weapons Control/Fire Control Systems and Operations, Logistics and Facilities/Tactical Labs Support. She leads an expansive team of approximately 200 NSWCDD employees consisting of scientists, engineers, software developers and systems integration personnel. Her guiding principles as a senior leader is to continue to grow in her leadership skills and being a lifetime learner while mentoring the next generation of scientist and engineers.



Throughout her 24 year career supporting Dahlgren’s programs, Small received multiple commendations and recognition for her excellence in leadership and innovative work in team accomplishments and individual contributions, including the 71R Team Award presented by the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Department and the Award of Merit for Group Achievement for her work with the Aegis Fielding Team.