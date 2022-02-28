NSWC Dahlgren Division Integration Lead Pushes to Achieve Childhood Dream

As a child, what were your goals? Did you dream of flying to the moon, or landing in the spotlight? For Ibrahima Diallo, he always wanted to work with technology.



“Growing up, I had ambitious goals and I knew I would achieve them through a good education,” said Diallo, the Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS Fires) Integration Lead at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). “My fundamental goals were to earn a bachelor’s in computer science and a master’s in information systems, maintain a good GPA and succeed in college, so I could be accepted into a quality university where I could continue my education.”



Diallo and his family immigrated to New York City from West Africa.



“My family taught me that education is the foundation of success,” said Diallo. “My motivation of further study and research stems from my willingness to learn and to contribute more to the work that I am involved in through my current career.”



In 2018, Diallo left New York to come to NSWCDD, where he used his background in computer science to support the Modeling, Simulation and Analysis Division before moving to the Modeling and Simulation (M&S) Tool Development Division in the Warfare Analysis and Digital Modeling Department. After spending several years working in M&S, Diallo joined the Sly Fox mission, developing an algorithm using artificial intelligence to improve optimization methods.



“I look forward to being in a place out of my comfort zone, where I can develop social and academic skills that will be new for me,” he explained, citing the department change as a time of huge personal growth. “I want to contribute more and bring new technology to my career, while creating an environment where we [the Navy] are always in the lead.”



In addition to his role as EMS Fires integration lead, Diallo supports the M&S Tool Development Branch and serves as the Department’s Diversity and Inclusion Council Lead.

