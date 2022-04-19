California Sailor and NTAG Pacific Northwest’s Senior Sailor of the Year Says His Greatest Achievement is “Changing People’s Lives”

Courtesy Photo | 220408-N-IW288-0015 SEATTLE- Navy Counselor 1st Class Carlos Medina-Sanchez is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220408-N-IW288-0015 SEATTLE- Navy Counselor 1st Class Carlos Medina-Sanchez is highlighted as this week's Recruiter in the Spotlight. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas) see less | View Image Page

Navy Counselor 1st Class Carlos Medina-Sanchez, a native of Bakersfield, Calif., was selected as Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest’s 2021 Senior Sailor of the Year (SSOY), but according to him, that is not his biggest achievement.



“If you ask me what my greatest achievement this year was, my answer isn’t going to be winning SSOY,” Medina-Sanchez said. “I am deeply honored and humbled that I was selected, but my greatest win is being part of a team that helps change people’s lives. As recruiters, we change lives every day. For example, we recently put a young man in the Navy who used to be homeless and had nothing. When nobody had him, the Navy did. Now, he is in boot camp starting his career. Being a part of that and my beautiful family are my greatest wins. After that, I can say I have everything I have ever wanted in life.”



He joined the Navy in 2003 when he realized that staying in his hometown would not give him the future he wanted.



“I was in a dead-end job, and I didn’t want to get stuck there,” Medina-Sanchez said. “The only people who had pretty good jobs in my hometown were ex-military. My uncle was a prior-service Marine. He told me if I wanted to do something different, and learn more about myself, then joining the military would be a good thing for me. My uncle was 100 percent right.”



He served as an undesignated fireman aboard the USS Duluth (LPD 6) and transferred to the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as a Damage Controlman after the Duluth was decommissioned in 2005.



“I came in the Navy as an undesignated fireman, and I loved it,” Medina-Sanchez said. “I was a kid who grew up around a machine shop or working on cars. To me, that life was normal. Serving as an undesignated fireman, seaman or airman is true character building. It was an incredible experience. If I had to start my career all over again, I would absolutely still do the same thing and come in undesignated.”



Medina-Sanchez’s path to becoming a great recruiter and winning SSOY encountered a few challenges along the way. After completing his first sea duty assignment, he went on to serve as a recruiter in his hometown. During this time, he was a newlywed with a baby on the way when he was informed that he had to separate from the Navy due to the Perform to Serve (PTS) program.



PTS was designed to help reduce overmanning in the Navy at the time and was later changed to the career way-point system which balances manning with retention needs.



“I did not want to go home, but I was told I had to,” Medina-Sanchez said. “It destroyed my mentality, and I was completely lost when I got out.”



Despite this unwanted transition to the civilian workforce, he still continued to assist local recruiters with helping people join the Navy while he kept his focus on his goal of getting back in the Navy.



“It took me about three months to finally get into the reserves,” Medina-Sanchez said. “After a year and a half, I was back on active duty thanks to leadership who believed in me and helped me to submit a package to go from the reserves to active duty.”



Medina-Sanchez was a recruiter again and his passion for helping people was reignited.



“I found positivity in helping people,” Medina-Sanchez said. “Recruiting helped me to discover that. If it wasn’t for recruiting and finding that positivity for helping young men and women, I don’t think I could have kept going.”



In the face of the challenges along the way, the positivity and passion for his family and the Navy have been the foundation for his success.



“It’s an honor to be a recruiter,” Medina-Sanchez said. “We do the things we need to do, to help the Navy be better. Our brothers and sisters in the fleet are depending on us to send the right people to carry on the mission. But, I couldn’t do any of this without my family. I have an amazing wife who loves me. Her and my daughters’ support are the fuel to my drive.”



Changing people’s lives continues to be Medina-Sanchez’s passion.



