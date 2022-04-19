NY Air Guard Airmen deploy to participate in NATO response to Ukraine war

Courtesy Photo | The New York Air National Guard's 152nd Air Operations Group has deployed 54 Airmen to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The New York Air National Guard's 152nd Air Operations Group has deployed 54 Airmen to Europe and the U.S. Central Command area of operations. see less | View Image Page

Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, Syracyse, New York– Fifty-four New York Air National Guard airmen from the 152nd Air Operations Group, who specialize in planning and supporting air campaigns, are currently deployed to Qatar in support of United States Central Command and Ramstein, Germany participating in NATO operations in response to the Russia-Ukraine War.



Twenty-six airmen were on a planned deployment to Al Udeid Air Base in support of United States Central Command and to the 603rd Air Operations Center, which is supporting U.S. and partner nation efforts to defend the eastern flank of NATO.



The 152nd is part of the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing. Its primary mission is to provide Airmen to the 603rd Air Operations Center based in Ramstein.



The 603rd Air Operations Center provides planning and direction, and assesses operational level command and control of air, space, and cyberspace operations in support of United States European Command and United States Africa Command.



“New York National Guard Airmen are filling diverse roles from strategy guidance team chief to senior intelligence duty officer,” according to Col. John Meili, the 152nd Air Intelligence Squadron Commander.



When the threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine became a reality, the 603rd requested additional support from the 152nd’s Airmen, who are headquartered at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, in Syracuse, New York .



“In addition, the 152nd Air Intelligence Squadron is providing support to the 603rd using remote technology from Hancock Field,” Meili said. “Several combat mission ready Airmen are part of this effort.”



“The long term relationships and continuous collaboration with our active duty partners at Ramstein permitted our airmen to seamlessly integrate and answer the call,” Meili said.



“When the 603rd Air Operations Center requested additional support at their Ramstein Air Base headquarters, the 152nd rapidly identified 28 Guardsmen with the skills required for deployment”, said Col. Jim Muscatello, the 152nd Air Operations Group Commander.”



“We quickly responded to these needs at the 603rd Air Operations Center, Muscatello said. “This is exactly why the 152nd exists and trains Guardsmen to be enduringly ready for duty.”



Airmen from the 152nd routinely deploy to Europe in support of exercises, contingencies and day to day operations in United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa area of responsibility to remain qualified in their primary duties.



“Along with training deployments to Ramstein, eight to ten members of the 152nd serve on one to three-year assignments at the 603rd in support of U.S. operations in Europe and Africa,” Muscatello said.



Story by Air National Guard Col. Patrick Cox and Major Erik Kapchus.